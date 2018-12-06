Dance professionals, scholars hold three-day summit in Abuja

The Association of Dance Scholars’ and Practitioners of Nigeria has commenced its 2018 National Conference/Annual General Meeting in Abuja.

The association, which is saddled with the responsibility of furthering the effective practice exchange of ideas, training and engagement of formidable researches in the area of dance scholarship in Nigeria, will through its summit look at ways in which choreography and dancing can serve as a uniting tool for Nigerians.

The three-day summit, from December 5 to 7, is holding at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CBD, FCT Abuja.

It has “The Choreographic Traditions Of Nigeria and Peace Building” as its theme.

ADSPON was established as a platform for sharing theoretical and practical knowledge in the area of dance and other allied arts through the annual ADSPON conference, which started in 2013.

The organization offers a platform for co-ordinating researches, training and practice through conferences, workshops and seminars in the area of dance at the different universities under its umbrella.

It also seeks to collaborate with other agencies of government to achieve its cultural policy and the United Nations agenda for cultural development through dance.

Its President, Prof. Jeleel Ojuade, stated on Wednesday that the association is poised to ensure that dance is used as a tool to enhance the unity of the country.

Ojuade said: “One of the problems of Nigeria today is lack of unity.

“The language of dance is a language of unity and through this, we could actually heal Nigeria of the wounds of disunity inflicted on her over the years by the divisive actions of political, religious and business leaders.”

