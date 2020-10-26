The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta, has met with some Salafiyyah clerics as he rounded off his two-day working visit to Kano State at the weekend.

Danbatta’s last port of call during the visit was his meeting with one of the leaders of Salafiyya Muslims in the state, Sheik Abdulwahab Abdallah, on Sunday evening.

During the visit to the cleric, Danbatta commended the Ahlussunnah Muslims for being at the forefront of ensuring a peaceful and harmonious relationship with other religious groups in the state.

Danbatta said the task of ensuring a peaceful nation is everybody’s business, adding that all socioeconomic activities can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace, tranquillity and harmony.

Citing a case with telecoms sector, the EVC said: “With peaceful coexistence, we will achieve faster development across all the sectors of the economy.

“For instance, telecoms investors will be more encouraged to deploy telecom infrastructure that will enhance telecoms services delivery in an area that is peaceful and devoid of criminal activities.”

Danbatta charged the clerics to use their reverent positions as religious leaders to be promoters of peaceful intra and inter-faith coexistence in the state.

It would be recalled that the NCC boss started a two-day working visit to his home state on Saturday, during which he paid courtesy visits to prominent leaders in the state, including the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; and Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero.

He also took message of hope to the leader of Kadiriyya Sufi Order, Sheikh Kariballah Nasiru Kabara, at his residence, and the Tijanniyah Sufi Order, after which he met with business community in the state.

The overarching objective of the two-day working visit was to urge the people of the state, especially the traditional, religious and business leaders, to use their positions to continue to mobilise the people of the state toward supporting the Federal Government’s initiatives at ensuring peace and stability in the country.