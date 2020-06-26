The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has consolidated on his repositioning of the commission with the reassignment of a number top management staff.

Danbatta was last month rewarded by President Muhammadu Buhari with a second term of five years for his numerous initiatives in repositioning the Commission to meet Nigeria’s needs in his first five-year tenure.

Those affected by the redeployment are the Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department, Efosa Idehenwho, who is now Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau; Director, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, who is to now serve as Director, Research and Development Department; Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, who is now the Director, Public Affairs Department; and Director of Research and Development Department, Ephraim Nwokonneya, who now oversees Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department.