Dana Air pulls out of AON flight suspension, to continue operations

Overland Airways has recanted its decision to join the Airline Operators’ of Nigeria to commence an indefinite cessation of operations from May 9, 2022.

Overland would be another major airline to pull out of the suspension after Ibom Air said it would not be joining the action initiated by the airline body.

M Muhammed who signed on behalf of the management of Overland Airways, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The statement read in part, “Overland Airways Limited has been inundated with enquiries about flight services on Monday 09 May, 2022, following the public statement issued by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) Executive, on Friday 06 May, 2022.

It is therefore necessary for us to make the following clarifications:

“Overland Airways acknowledges the existential threat that these runaway fuel price increases pose for the Air transport industry in Nigeria. However, we do not believe that Airlines volunteering to stop operations is the solution.

“Overland Airways has Commercial and Legal obligations to customers, financiers and staff, promise of which must be honoured.

“Overland Airways believes it is the responsibility of Government to address the inequity behind the Aviation fuel supply chain and we join the AON to call on Government urgent action as a duty of State.

“Overland Airways will continue to provide full service to its customers and general public with normal operations on Monday 09 May 2022 and beyond.

“The above notwithstanding, we identify very strongly with our AON and will participate actively in every dialogue to resolve this national emergency as soon as possible in the interest of our country.

“We thank our customers and the general public for their continued patronage.”

The eagleonline reports that the airline operators have, however, suspended the shutdown action.