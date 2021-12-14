DAME nominates Folu Olamiti for honorary fellowship award

Diamond Awards for Media Excellence has nominated fnge Chairman, Folu Olamiti for honorary fellowship awards at its 30th anniversary.

The information was disclosed in a press release signed by Lanre Idowu, for DAME Board of Trustees.

According to the release, Olamiti has positively contributed to the development of Nigeria’s journalism.

The release reads:

“NOMINATION FOR HONORARY FELLOWSHIP AWARD AT THE 30 DAME

“We bring you greetings from the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence. Our prayer is that it is well with you and yours.

“We are happy to inform you of the decision of the DAME Board of Trustees to honour you with an Honorary Fellowship Award of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence for your positive contributions to the development of Nigeria journalism.

“The Trustees acknowledge your steady commitment to responsible journalism evidenced in your output since the 1970s when you embraced the profession and are happy to honour you with this fellowship, which is designed for media professionals who remain shining examples of those who elevate mediacraft without grandstanding.

“DAME holds that a country like Nigeria deserves to nurture a culture of appreciation through which genuine achievers are honoured without solicitation. We will be delighted to have you to join us on Sunday, 19 December 2021at the Shell Hall of Muson Centre, Onikan to receive the recognition.

“Whilst looking forward to your pleasant company, please accept our sincere congratulations.”