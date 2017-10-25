Dambazau to Maina: Submit yourself to EFCC

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has asked the wanted former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, to report to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, The PUNCH is reporting.

According to the newspaper, Dambazau’s directive to Maina was contained in an official correspondence sent to the EFCC by the Ministry of Interior.

The PUNCH said it learnt that the letter was in response to another one written to the ministry asking it to make Maina available for questioning.

The newspaper quoted sources within the EFCC as saying the usual procedure for inviting senior government officials is to write to the head of the ministry or agency where the person works.

A source at the EFCC told the newspaper: “The Ministry of Interior sent a letter to the EFCC on Tuesday informing the commission that it had mandated Maina to make himself available for questioning at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

“So far, Maina has not made himself available and we are still looking for him.”

Maina has also not reported to work since the close of work last Friday.

The spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said Maina is still wanted and that operatives were on his trail.

Uwujaren said: “We are still on his trail and he has not yet been arrested.”

The PUNCH said it was told by an EFCC source that the commission had limited its search for Maina to the Kaduna/Kano area, where he was believed to have travelled on Friday.

He has since not been to his office in Area 1, Abuja or seen in the public.