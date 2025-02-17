Dalori visits NAUTH, assures of FG’s continuous support

The newly-appointed Board Chairman of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Ali Bukar Dalori, has pledged the continued support of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu to the improvement of healthcare in the South East and country at large.

The new Board Chairman made this position known during his inaugural visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital.

The NAUTH Board Chairman said the Tinubu-led government has a vested interest in improving the healthcare projections in the South East region as is evident in various people-oriented projects that have been put in place to improve healthcare in Anambra State and the South East in general.

Hon. Dalori also commended the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, for his giant strides, commitment, and support towards the establishment of a modern state of the art radio diagnostic centre at NAUTH, which, when completed, will be a boost in the fight against several diseases in the South East, a feat no health minister had achieved before now in the region.

The new board Chairman while meeting with members of staff assured them of improved welfare, well-being, and motivation.

The Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Prof. Joseph Ugboaja equally commended the President for his dedication to meeting the healthcare needs of Ndi Igbo while acknowledging Pate, who he said has brought visible difference to health care delivery in Nigeria.

He said Pate was working tirelessly to change the medical narratives in the country from those of woes to hope through Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure Nigeria catches up with the rest of the world in terms of quality medicare.

Ugboaja also thanked Tinubu for his massive support to the mega projects at NAUTH, which he said is a testament to the President’s love for Anambra State and Ndi Igbo in general.

