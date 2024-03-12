Dakuku, Ashiru, others for Azuh Arinze’s book presentation

Former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, and chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Nigeria Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, are among the dignitaries expected at the public presentation of Azuh Arinze’s two new books: “Anything And Everything Journalism,” and: “My Story Of Many Colours.”

The event will be held on March 25, 2024 at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Also expected at the event are His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Elerinmo of Erinmo Kingdom; Chief Uche Nworah, former MD, Anambra Broadcasting Service; Lady Onyeka Onwenu, renowned musician, politician and businesswoman; Rotarian Ify Ejezie, District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110; Rotarian Wole Kukoyi, Incoming District Governor, Rotary International, District 9111; Rotarian Femi Adenekan, Incoming District Governor, Rotary International, District 9112; and Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, First Female District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110.

Anything And Everything Journalism is possibly one of the best books ever written on journalism.

It features one-on-one interviews with some of the best and brightest journalists produced by Nigeria.

Among them are Segun Osoba, Ray Ekpu, Bayo Onanuga, Mike Awoyinfa, Dele Momodu, Femi Adesina, Reuben Abati, Azu Ishiekwene, Simon Kolawole, Gbenga Omotoso, Olusegun Adeniyi, Dare Babarinsa, Ikechukwu Amaechi, Musikilu Mojeed, Dotun Oladipo and Lanre Idowu.

Others are Bisi Olatilo, Larry Izamoje, Soni Irabor, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Femi Sowoolu, Bimbo Oloyede, Eze Anaba, Christopher Isiguzo, Gbenga Adefaye, Seye Kehinde, Ibim Semenitari, Shola Oshunkeye, Kunle Bakare, Louis Odion, Lekan Otufodunrin, Ali M. Ali and Funke Egbemode.

My Story Of Many Colours, on the other hand, parades among other things the author’s encounters with the likes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Mrs. Omogui Ifueko, Chief Michael Olawale-Cole and Mr. Kola Abiola, among others.

Speaking of the new books, Arinze, who had earlier written seven books, said: “It feels gratifying to know that my eighth and ninth books, after some years, are now ready… Anything And Everything Journalism is a journalism manual for both up and coming journalists, aspiring journalists, those that are already in the profession and even those outside of the profession… It’s, for me, one of the most ambitious and comprehensive works on the media and media practice in Nigeria…

“My Story Of Many Colours, on the other hand, is a collection of some of my priceless experiences with some of the people that matter in our country. Some of my life lessons, especially as they concern my career trajectory and so on, are also captured in the book.”

Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, Editor of Saturday Tribune, who wrote the foreword to the journalism book, dedicated to two unforgettable journalists: Dele Giwa and Dimgba Igwe, had this to say: “I strongly recommend this book to students of journalism, practicing journalists, persons in public relations and image management and to all who seek to understand why journalists do what they do and how they do it.”

Respected poet and writer, Uzor Maxim Uzoatu, who wrote the foreword to the second book, summed it up thus: “Azuh Arinze eloquently proves that he belongs with the very best in the journalism cadre. He delivers his encounters with the rich and mighty with the requisite felicity of language.”

The event which begins at 11am, will be anchored by gifted compere, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, and promises to be memorable.