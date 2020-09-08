Daily Trust on Sunday published a cartoon depicting the lavish wedding of Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, which held on Friday inside Aso Rock Villa, Abuja at a time Nigerians are crying for revolution as a result of the harsh government’s economic policies.

The cartoon showed the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, holding photos of the wedding and displaying it in the faces of “downtrodden” Nigerians.

The cartoonist, Mustapha Bulama, drew inspiration from the several posts on Instagram made by Aisha, where she displayed pictures of Hanan’s wedding.

However, in reaction to the cartoon, the First Lady said children of Nigerian leaders have the right to get married whether they were performing or not.

Aisha’s spokesperson, Aliyu Abdullahi, also said in an interview that Hanan’s wedding was a low key ceremony.

Abdullahi said: “The cartoon of Mustapha Bulama trending is very unfair because the wedding wasn’t in any way insensitive to what Nigerians are going through.

“In fact, because of that, Mrs Aisha Buhari held a meeting with her staff and told us she wants the wedding to be low key with no massive celebrations

“The photo she posted of the couple on social media was to thank well-wishers and not to rub it on the faces of Nigerians.”

One supporter of Buhari, Abdul Ishaka, also described Daily Trust as “toilet paper” for publishing the cartoon.

Ishaka said: “Dear Daily Trust Toilet Paper, What is really the meaning of this disgusting cartoon? This is pure evil and hate-mongering…Aisha Buhari and her family did a very quiet wedding for their kid and you have a place in your dark heart to mock them?”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that event planners for the wedding of Hanan and her groom, Mohammed Turad, were flown in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and most of the items used for the occasion, including souvenirs, were brought in from the Arabian country.