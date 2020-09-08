Nigerian On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to being called a bastard by Pastor David Ibiyeomie for contradicting the comments on submission in marriage by the Founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The leader of the Free the Sheeple Movement and Free Nation in Christ uploaded a video on social media to address the claims and threats made by the clergyman.

Daddy Freeze said: “Correcting scripturally is not an insult.

“Christ was criticised, Paul was criticised, Peter was criticised, even the Pharisees were criticised, so there is no way you are going to preach a message from the scripture that you will not get criticism.

“I found it very devastating that just to get at me, Pastor Ibiyeomie, would drag the whole Somali nation.

“I am very proud to associate with Somalians because they are very beautiful people.

“Beautiful African people like you and I.

“It is hate speech to undermine them with derogatory words: ‘Is he not just a Somalian?’

“To all my fans and followers in Somalia, I love you all and proud to be associated with you, even though by birth I am not a Somalian; my mum is European, my father is Yoruba.”

Freeze also drew the attention of the public and the law enforcement agencies to the threat of life issued to him by the pastor.

He said the threat is a criminal offence and it should be on the record that Ibiyeomie threatened his life.

Freeze said: “Is this how Nigeria is going to accept this?

“If anything happens to me, I hope you know who to hold responsible?

“This has been on social media space for the past 24 hours now.

“I am yet to hear anything from the police.

“What happened to our laws on hate speech, racism, discriminatory statements, a threat to life, which is actually criminal?

“You said you will finish me.

“To my understanding, that is another criminal offence, and if anything happens to me, I am speaking to the public, to the police and the world at large, should anything happen to me, whatsoever, I want you to know who to hold responsible.

“Every day we shout for freedom of speech.

“How can our dreams be shattered with threats of death from the ones we expect to guide our spiritual lives?

“Even with a gun to my head, I will continue to preach the word of God and debunk errors with the Scriptures.”

Daddy Freeze also described Ibiyeomie as a racist for calling him half-cast.

According to him, hate speech is criminal and derogatory and he demands an apology from the pastor.

He said: “Are you aware that the word ‘half cast’ is racism?

“The world is fighting against racism and it brings tears to my eyes that a black man will refer to a fellow black man at a time people are crying that ‘Black Lives Matters’ as a half cast.

“You say I am not my father’s son, I put it to you to prove who my real father is because with that verbal construct, you have insulted the integrity of my mother who is a Professor of Law.

“Pastor Ibiyomie, do you honestly believe that the tenets of Christianity were upheld in that video?

“Do you believe that as a pastor behind the pulpit, you show the likeness of Christ in your utterances in that video? Is what you did in line with Christianity and scriptures?”

