The name of On-Air-Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is practically synonymous with trouble.

Ever since he attracted mainstream attention, the leader of the Free the Sheeple Movement has constantly been in bed with controversies.

Though his issue with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has since died down, the OAP had another run in with Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries last week for contradicting Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel.

Daddy Freeze took to his social media platform to demand an apology from Ibiyeomie for his derogatory comments and threats.

In another trending video that has since gone viral, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Christian Centre, Paul Eneche. slammed Daddy Freeze for describing Bishop David Oyedepo as a “bald-headed fowl”.

According to Eneche, Daddy Freeze is a “mad dog” suffering from a bipolar disease and has no moral values.

Eneche said: “At this moment, it is imperative for us to address certain issues for the sake of upcoming generations.

“Otherwise, when evil is allowed to persist, it would be viewed as good.

“The culture of respect is a well-rooted scriptural bible culture.

“In Act 23:5, when Paul the Apostle spoke in a careless way, regarding the high Priest Ananias and his attention was drawn, he immediately withdrew his words and apologised.

“The culture of respect is also a deeply-rooted African culture.

“So strong that in parts of this country, in the west, children prostrate to greet fathers and elders.

“Yesterday, a man drew my attention from America, regarding a video that was mimicking God’s servant, Bishop David Oyedepo, posted by the mad dog called Freeze.

“MAD DOG emphasised.

“Someone said, Pastor, why are you calling someone a mad dog.

“Jesus did that first.

“He called Herod a wild dog – a fox.

“I said mad dog because that is spot diagnosis.

“Spot diagnosis is a situation whereby you know a sickness by just looking at the patient without even asking any questions.

“What he is exhibiting is a mad behaviour.

“That is schizophrenia, schizophrenic behaviour.

“That is mania.

“That is bipolar disorder.

“That is attention seeking psychopathic disorder.

“A man looking for attention by all means, trying to pull down people who have built values over the years.”

Eneche further supported Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries for calling Daddy Freeze a bastard.

The pastor added: “Someone said they called him a bastard.

“I believe that the title is not less than what it is because if that is not the title to be called, when last did you behave like someone who grew in a home?

“When last did you behave like someone whose father gave him any morals or values?

“When last did you behave like somebody who knows culture?

“What did your father teach you growing up?

“What did you learn as a child?

“And here you are, wifeless, houseless, jobless.

“You can’t keep a wife, can’t keep a job.

“Can’t keep nothing and you are speaking about someone who is married for close to 40 solid years.

“When last did a tailor advise a surgeon how to operate?

“When last did a carpenter tell a Senior Advocate of Nigeria how to stand before the judge to defend a case?

“What do you know about marriage when you can’t keep a home?

“What do you know about life, success and destiny?

“Who is a baggage of moral bankruptcy?

“A baggage of emptiness of character, talking about people who you are never up to and will never be up to even if they gave you a thousand lifetimes.

“If you are in the same class of architecture with Bishop David Oyedepo, ask yourself, where will your position be?

“That is if you are able to study such a course.

“Or you are in Mathematics class with Pastor E. A. Adeboye, ask yourself: where will you be found in a Mathematics class where he did a first degree in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics in Masters.

“Where will you be?

“In his PhD in hydro-dynamics with stokes equation – specialty.

“Have you heard of that before?

“Or where will you be in our anatomy class, in pharmacology, pharmaco-dynamics, pharmaco kinetics?

“What do you know about etiopathogenesis of diseases?

“Have you ever heard of such before?

“What will be your rating in such classes?

“They are people who would have defeated you from the scratch if you were their age mate.

“And they will defeat you till tomorrow.

“Ask yourself this question: how many lifetimes will you need to be able to employ 35,000 people in your organisation?

“That is what Bishop Oyedepo has done successfully and beyond that.

“How many lifetimes will you need to be able to run two universities world class?

“Covenant University is among top 500 universities in the world.

’It’s number four in Africa and number one in Nigeria.

“What value have you added?

“What do you have to offer other than to stay on the pulpit and speak of what you know nothing about?

“I advice you: you are already a cursed man, a cursed man by virtue of bankruptcy of everything around you.

“But you better repent now, otherwise Jehovah, whom you have stood against, will deal with you and your lineage.

“Let me give you a final counsel: before you talk about married people and people in ministry, go ahead and get yourself a wife, get a family, succeed in the marriage, then you have any audacity, temerity or any effrontery to speak further on marriage or on any issue bordering on life and success.

“Otherwise, you are a colossal, monumental, generational waste of existence.”

Eneche also advised the OAP to start a church and work towards its success since he is so interested in pastoring.

He said: “Secondly, since you are so interested in pastoring and in pastors, get yourself a church started from the scratch, gather a 100 people physically, gather them up to 1,000 and up to 10,000 and when you are through with that, pray for the sick, deliver the oppressed, help their widows and orphans, and then run it successfully, then you have advice to give to anybody who is in the ministry, otherwise close your irresponsible mouth forever and never to be heard.

“And for everyone who follows gullibly irresponsible personalities such as this, valueless entities, worthless entities, adding nothing to society, offering nothing, just don’t waste your life, go face your front and do what you need to do to make a mark in your generation.

“What you attack, you can’t attract.

“What you hate, you can’t have.

“What you don’t like, you must lack.

“Don’t waste your life following a vehicle going nowhere.

“Don’t waste your life listening to a man who is speaking on something he has no experience about.

“Don’t waste your life.

“A caution to you.

“When the young men spoke against Elisha and called him bald-headed man of God, the curse of the Lord overran them.

“Don’t waste your life.

“Retrace your step and make amend.

“In the name of Jesus Christ.”