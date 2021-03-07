A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has ordered an On-Air-Personality and the leader of Free the Sheeple Movement and Free Nation in Christ, Daddy Freeze, to pay N5 million to Paul Odekina.

It was gathered that Daddy Freeze was ordered to pay the sum for committing adultery with Benedicta Elechi, the ex-wife of Odekina.

In his ruling, Justice J.N. Akpughunum held that Daddy Freeze was in an adulterous relationship with Elechi before her marriage to Odekina collapsed.

According to him, Odekina was able to present photographic, documentary and electronic evidence before the court to prove that the OAP was in an adulterous relationship with his former wife.

Elechi and Daddy Freeze have a son together.