The Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, David Ibiyeomie, says he will get OAP, Daddy Freeze, arrested for always insulting the Founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Recall that Daddy Freeze always takes to social media to contradict clergymen on various issues, including tithing and offering payment.

A few days ago, the leader of the Free the Sheeple movement took to social media to counter most of the things said by Bishop Oyedepo as regards submission in marriage.

While preaching in his church recently, Pastor Ibeyiome verbally attacked Freeze and called him a “bastard” for insulting Oyedepo, who he referred to as his father.

According to Ibiyeomie, Freeze is not a Nigerian but a Somalian who was born inside a ship.

He said: “Insult me I wouldn’t talk but insulting Oyedepo…..that Bast*rd!

“Tell him, any day I hear him talk about Oyedepo….do they know his father?

“Does Daddy Freeze have a father?

“That half-caste who is a Somalian.

“The day I hear him talk about Oyedepo again, I will deal with him.

“Oyedepo may not talk, but I can’t be alive and you insult my father.

“Who gave birth to him?

“If he has a father, let him show us his father’s picture.

“Somebody that they gave birth to in the ship.

“Does he look like a Nigerian?

“That’s a Somalian.

“Oyedepo may not talk but I can’t be alive while you insult my father.

“I curse the day he was born.

“I can’t be alive and you insult my father.

“I will tear you into pieces, you Bastard!

“People who have fathers don’t insult fathers.

“He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have a father.

“He has no father.

“Tell him o.

“Tell him.

“This is the last time he talks about Oyedepo again.

“He is a bastard.

“Does he have a father?

“Who is his father?

“Let him show his father if he has a father?

“’Man who cannot marry.

“He has no wife.

“He can’t manage his home and he is coming to talk on television.

“Was it not the wife who left him?

“A man who is a broadcaster?

“Does he have a good job?”

The clergyman also stated that he will get Daddy Freeze arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Pastor Ibiyeomie has been causing a buzz on Twitter for verbally attacking Daddy Freeze.