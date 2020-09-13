On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze, has apologised to Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, for referring to him as a “Bald-headed fowl” in a video.

This is coming after the leader of the Free the Sheeple Movement and Free Nation in Christ came under fire from several reputable clergymen, including Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche; and Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

According to Freeze, the video was released almost three years ago, adding that it only went viral recently.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a video I released circa two years and seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then.

“I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted.

“My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach.

“I was, and still, very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective.”

However, the broadcaster expressed his “firm” belief that for the Christian faith to thrive, believers must collectively be open to adopting theological frames of reference.

Freeze said this could be achieved in love only.

Recall that few years ago, Freeze promoted controversial Christian doctrines, which included the non-payment of tithes.

He also described pastors who demand tithes from their congregation as thieves.