Dabiri-Erewa urges alumni of Great Ife to give back to institution

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has urged Alumni of Obafemi Awolowo University to contribute to the development of the institution as a way of giving back to the institution that made them.

Dabiri-Erewa, who graduated from the then University of Ife in 1983, gave the advice in Abuja when she received the newly elected executive members of Great Ife Alumni Association, Abuja Chapter.

She expressed delight at the visit, commended the alumni for keeping the flag flying and for their efforts to give back to the institution.

She praised the Great Ife Alumni Association for its commitment to the development of the institution and its students, and assured the delegation of her support for various projects.

She said: “I am proud to support this initiative, and I will work with you to make it possible to give back to our great institution.

“This is a legacy we will all be proud of.”

Earlier, Shola Bickersteth, Chairman, Great Ife Alumni, Abuja Chapter, informed Hon. Dabiri-Erewa that the chapter is hosting the 2025 edition of the global reunion of all alumni of the institution, both at home and in the Diaspora.

The global reunion, according to him, aims to reunite alumni worldwide and encourage them to give back to their alma mater.

“This reunion promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together Great Ife alumni from all walks of life to celebrate their shared heritage and contribute to the development of their beloved institution,” he stated.

The delegation also called on the NiDCOM boss to adopt a project on campus that would give back to the institution, specifically addressing the accommodation deficit of 8,000 bed spaces on campus.

The project, which is open to sponsorship by members, aims to provide a befitting accommodation facility for students, thereby enhancing their learning experience and overall well-being.

The Great Ife Alumni Association, Abuja Branch has taken it upon itself to provide the necessary support to make this project a reality.

The branch believes that the project will not only enhance the learning experience of students but also contribute to the overall development of the institution.

