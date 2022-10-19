Dabiri-Erewa to Tinubu on OON: A true leader manufactures leaders

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has heaped praises on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for being a true leader.

The former House of Representatives member spoke against the backdrop of the national honours bestowed on her.

The Eagle Online recalls that Dabiri-Erewa was among the 443 Nigerians and seven foreigners bestowed with national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She was awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger at a colourful ceremony in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa, who took to her Twitter handle in the early hours of Wednesday, praised Tinubu for the award.

She titled her tweet: “Glorious! A True Leader manufactures Leaders.”

She tweeted further in the post, which was accompanied by photographs she took with Tinubu: “A true leader lifts others up.

“A thank you visit to ⁦@officialABAT⁩, as I proudly display my OON award, accompanied by my brother on behalf of the Erogbogbo family of Ikorodu.

“Thank you for your leadership and mentorship.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Dabiri-Erewa had before now served under Tinubu in various capacities as the Lagos State Governor between 1999 and 2007, during which period she also went to the House of Representatives.

After quitting the House of Representatives, she was appointed the Chairman/CEO of the NiDCOM.

Following her performance in NiDCOM, the Senate is clamouring for the commission to have the status of a full fledge Ministry.