The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has responded to the claims of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, over the usage of gunmen to chase staff of NIDCOM out of the office given to them by the Nigeria Communication Commission.

Pantami had claimed that Dabiri-Erewa lied over the allegation.

But the NIDCOM boss, through her verified Twitter handle, said the Minister’s disrespect for the women is legendary.

She said also that an Islamic scholar like Pantami should not tell lies.

She tweeted: “An Islamic scholar should not lie Hon Minister.

“You did that to me cos I am a woman.

“Your disrespect for women is legendary.

“Left the ugly incident behind me since February.

“But pls release all our office equipment.

“Public office is transient Dr. Pantami.”