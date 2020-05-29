The Chairman of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has told the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, that her organisation has moved beyond the displacement from its office by the Nigerian Communications Commission using armed security operatives.

Dabiri-Erewa spoke in a statement on Friday in reaction to an earlier one by the NCC exonerating Pantami of any blame in the dislodgement of NIDCOM from the office initially given to it by the NCC.

Dabiri-Erewa, in the statement signed by the spokesman of the NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the Commission had put the saga behind it and won’t respond to the statement by the NCC.

The NIDCOM statement added: “While we know that he who pays the piper dictates the tune, we remain focused on our core mandate, determined to fulfill our vision and mission statement.

“We hope that all heads of ministries, departments and agencies would continuously treat each other with respect, and apply emotional intelligence at all times, in the service of the administration and the nation.

“We look forward to the release of all our equipment which include over 140 work stations, computers, printers, a fully equipped call centre, amongst others.

“We are optimistic that all items locked up since February 11th, will be released to us in good condition.

“We thank Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora for their overwhelming support during this trying period, and promise to continue to remain focused and work with diligence and determination.”