Dabiri-Erewa tackles ‘Japan’ as it affects Nigeria’s development

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has called for more strategic communication in managing migration and engaging the Diaspora in relations to Nigeria’s development and “japa”.

She stated this at the 6th International Conference on Communication and Development in Africa at Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

She spoke on the theme: “Japa: Communicating Migration, Diaspora and Africa’s Development,” in which she addressed the increasing exodus of Nigerians and its impact on national development.

Represented by Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, the Secretary to the Commission, she stressed the need to rewrite the narrative of brain drain to brain gain and brain circulation for development.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “Instead of focusing only on the challenges of Japa, we should ask: How can governments communicate migration policies better?

“What role does the media play in shaping the conversation?

“How can the diaspora contribute beyond remittances?

“What policies will encourage skilled Nigerians to return?”

Dabiri-Erewa highlighted that in the last five years, diaspora remittances have injected about $90 billion into Nigeria’s economy, yet she urged for more diaspora involvement beyond financial support, through investment, mentorship, and skills transfer.

The NiDCOM Boss, who was the Chairman and Keynote Speaker at the event, also urged the media to promote balanced reporting, ensuring both the benefits and challenges of migration are highlighted.

Other speakers echoed these concerns.

Hajia Binta Adamu Bello, Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, represented by Ijeoma Amugo, Director Legal, advised against irregular migration and human trafficking, outlining NAPTIP’s five-pillar approach: Policy, Prevention, Protection, Prosecution, and Partnership.

Hon. Shuaibu Sani, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth, representing the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to youth empowerment under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Paola Pace, Chief of Mission, IOM Nigeria, represented by Ana Medeiros, called for safer and legal migration routes, though migration is a fundamental human right.

Ambassador Zissmos Vergos, Deputy Head of Delegation, European Union and ECOWAS, stressed that while migration is natural, it must be structured for mutual benefits. He also urged the media to help dispel unrealistic expectations of life abroad.

Prof. Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, acknowledged the rising number of young Africans migrating in search of better opportunities and praised ISDEVCOM for creating space for these discussions.

Prof. Emmanuel S. Dandaura, the Chairman, Institute of Strategic Development Communication, described the Conference theme as timely, given the increasing Japa trend.

Dandaura emphasised the role of strategic communication in shaping Africa’s migration story.

The Conference, organised by ISDEVCOM, brought together the academia, policy makers, and media professionals to discuss Africa’s migration challenges and opportunities, and how better communication can improve diaspora engagement.

Post Views: 5