Dabiri-Erewa speaks as Nigerian records historic feat in medical residency programme

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Timileyin Oluseyi, a Nigerian-born medical doctor in the United States, for a historic accomplishment at his medical residency graduation.

The Nigerian Doctor made history by winning all eight of the programme’s top awards, a groundbreaking feat in the history of the institution.

Even more remarkably, he is the first Black resident to ever achieve this milestone, outperforming all of his peers across every key metric.

Dabiri-Erewa described Dr. Oluseyi’s accomplishment as a moment of pride for Nigeria and the global Black community.

“This is excellence at its peak,” she said, adding: “Dr. Timileyin Oluseyi has demonstrated the spirit of resilience, brilliance, and exceptional dedication that Nigerians in the diaspora are known for.

“He has not only raised the bar in the field of medicine but has also become a beacon of hope and inspiration for young Nigerians around the world.”

The NiDCOM boss further stated the importance of celebrating such achievements to change global narratives and to highlight the positive contributions of Nigerians across various sectors.

Dabiri-Erewa added: “His achievement is a strong reminder of the great potential within our diaspora community. We are proud of him and look forward to even greater milestones.”

NiDCOM remains committed to engaging, celebrating, and supporting Nigerians in the diaspora who continue to distinguish themselves and uplift the image of the nation through their exemplary conduct and professional excellence.

