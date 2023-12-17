Dabiri-Erewa speaks as Nigerian emerges first female black Commissioner in Chicago

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has congratulated Dr. Olusimbo Ige, a Nigerian, on her appointment as the Commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health in the United States of America.

With the appointment, the Nigerian became the first black female to occupy such a position.

In a congratulatory statement, Dabiri-Erewa described Ige’s milestone as “extraordinary”.

She said: “History made!

“Congrats to the first Black Woman in the History of Chicago Department of Public Health to be appointed as Commissioner.”

She said Ige’s appointment has once again confirmed that Nigerians in the Diaspora are excelling and impacting positively wherever they find themselves.

The NIDCOM boss urged Ige to live up to expectations while motivating other young Nigerian professionals to also be good ambassadors of Nigeria in their chosen career.

Dr. Ige’s appointment was sequel to the approval of Mayor Brandon Johnson following the dismissal of Dr. Allison Arwady, former Commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Also Read:

Johnson said of her appointment: “Dr. Ige is a tremendous addition to not just our administration, but to the City of Chicago.”

Ige was previously a managing director of programmes at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a New Jersey-based non-profit public health organisation.