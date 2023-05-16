Dabiri-Erewa mourns Saint Obi, Murphy Afolabi

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has described the late Nigerian actor, film producer and film director, Obinna Nwafor popularly known as Saint Obi in the movie world as a thespian who deserves his flowers.



In a condolence message sent to the family of the Nwafor in Jos, the NiDCOM boss conveyed her deepest condolences and stated that the entertainment industry will miss the brilliant and gifted actor.



Dabiri-Erewa recalled the popular NIDCOM advert on “Irregular Migration” was selflessly done by the late actor as part of his contribution to the dangers of irregular migration.



The NIDCOM boss prayed for the Almighty God to give the family strength to bear the loss of a legend.



The Nigerian actor has passed on at the age of 57 years after a protracted illness. The actor was said to have died on Sunday, last week, May 7th in Plateau State.



The only son in the family of nine children, Obi grew up in Jos, Plateau State where he had his primary, secondary and tertiary education.



He attended Zang Secondary Commercial School and in 1991, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Jos. Inspired by foreign movies as a child, Obi always wanted to be an actor.



Saint Obi joined the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, in 1995. In 1996, he rose to fame after starring in the popular NTA commercial series. He has since then, featured in more than 250 Nollywood movies.



Similarly, the NIDCOM Boss mourns with deep sense of loss, the passing away of another Nigerian actor, Murphy Afolabi, early hours of Sunday. Reports say Murphy slipped off in the bathroom of his Lagos

home. He was aged 49 years.



“Rest in peace Murphy. May God give the family and close friends, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Dabiri-Erewa stated.