Dabiri-Erewa mourns passing of former President Buhari

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has expressed deep sadness over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his demise as the end of an era marked by service, discipline, and patriotic dedication to Nigeria.

The NiDCOM boss commiserated with the Buhari family, the Government and People of Katsina State, as well as all Nigerians, on the irreparable loss of a statesman whose contributions to national development spanned decades.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement issued by Gabriel Odu of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, recalled the late President’s efforts in repositioning Nigeria on the global stage, strengthening foreign relations, and promoting the active engagement of Nigerians in the Diaspora in national growth and development.

“President Buhari’s support for the establishment of NiDCOM in 2019 demonstrated his deep appreciation for the Nigerian Diaspora and his belief in their capacity to contribute meaningfully to the nation,” she said.

While praying for the repose of his soul, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians at home and abroad to uphold the values of integrity, patriotism, and selfless service that the late President exemplified.

She also prayed that the Almighty God comforts the family and grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

