President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on the loss of her mother, Alhaja Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo, a retired teacher and businesswoman, aged 90.

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday.

Adesina added in the statement: “The President equally sends words of comfort to the other children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the departed, who was known as ‘Kind Teacher’ in the early part of her professional life.

“He recalls that Alhaja Erogbogbo was a well-rounded Nigerian, born in Kano, schooled in Lagos, and later taught in Kano, Lagos and Jos, where she impacted positively on the lives of students who passed through her tutelage, hence the sobriquet, ‘Kind Teacher.’

“President Buhari prays that the soul of Mama Erogbogbo will rest well, and that God will comfort all those she left behind.”