Dabiri-Erewa lauds new Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre in Canada

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has applauded the Ontario Nigerian community leaders for setting up the Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre, which is set to be launched soon.

The first of its kind, the Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre aims at helping new and old Nigerian migrants to settle quickly in Canada.

The NiDCOM CEO commended them for this initiative aimed at providing support for fellow Nigerians in Canada who need assistance.

Dabiri-Erewa called on other Nigerian communities globally to emulate this support structure set up by community leaders in Ontario.

The NiDCOM Boss reminded Nigerian diaspora groups that the Commission will readily cooperate with organisations prioritising the welfare of Nigerians abroad.

Uche Okugo, President, Network of Nigerians in Canada, remarked that the initiative will provide tailored services for prospective and current Nigerian immigrants in Canada to enable them adjust to their new environment quickly and contribute meaningfully to society.

The Centre will offer a wide range of services including career mentoring, settlement support, job placement, language coaching, empowerment programmes, and food bank assistance.

The maiden Nigerian Immigration Welcome Centre is set to open on April 12, 2025.

