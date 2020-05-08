Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, will on Saturday hold an online meeting with Nigerians living in the Americas.

The meeting was announced on Friday by the spokesman of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in a statement.

Balogun said the meeting, to be held via Zoom, will hold from 7pm to 8:30pm (Nigerian Time, which will be 2pm to 3:30pm US Time.

It is themed: “Challenges And The Way Forward.”

Members in the Diaspora are expected to join the meeting via the link:

https://nigeriandiaspora.com/townhall

Among issues listed for discussion are the role of the Diaspora post-COVID-19 challenges, opportunities and way forward.

It will be recalled that a similar town hall meeting took place recently with Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

