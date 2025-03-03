Dabiri-Erewa hails Voke Ogueh on bagging US presidential award

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has congratulated Voke Ogueh as a recipient of the US President’s Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

In the message, Dabiri-Erewa described this recognition as a testament of her dedication, passion for lifelong learning, unwavering commitment to leadership mentoring, aspirations, perseverance and quest for renewed and innovative teaching techniques.

Also Read:

The NiDCOM boss applauded Ogueh’s strive for success and her relentless efforts in making a difference in the teaching profession, urging her never to give up no matter the hurdles she might encounter as she moves on.

She prayed that this recognition will be a source of encouragement to do more in her profession and bring more glory to Nigeria.

Ogueh (Gbemre), a graduate of Stephen. F. Austin State University with a master’s degree in Mathematics, earned the prestigious honour as a testament of 20 years of her dedication to service in teaching Mathematics and Computer Science across Schools in the United States.

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) is the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th grade science technology, engineering or mathematics teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.

Post Views: 3