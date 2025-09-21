Dabiri-Erewa hails Oluremi Tinubu as she turns 65

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has felicitated with the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her landmark 65th birthday, describing her as God-sent to Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa in her congratulatory message described Senator Tinubu as a rare gift and blessings by God to mankind.

She particularly extolled the virtues of Senator Tinubu as a woman full of compassion and unwavering commitment to the service of humanity.

She recalled her impactful years from 1999 to 2007 as the wife of Lagos state Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and as a three-term representative of Lagos Central Senatorial District, to her present role as First Lady, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, humility, and dedication to the well-being of Nigerians.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “Her tireless advocacy for women empowerment, youth development, education, and care for the less privileged has positively touched countless lives and stands as an enduring legacy of her passion for service.

“She remains an exemplary role model, a source of strength, and an inspiration to many across generations.

“It is the same spirit that made her to dedicate her 65th birthday anniversary to the completion of the moribund multi- billion naira National Library and other projects close to her heart for its completion and benefit to humanity.

“On this special occasion, my prayer for you is for your tomorrow to be better than today and for God to elongate your life more in the humanitarian service for humanity.”

