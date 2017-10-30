Dabiri-Erewa hails Joshua for defending his title

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has congratulated Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua, for defeating Carlos Takam, a French challenger, to defend his IBF heavyweight titles.

In statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, her Special Assistant on Media, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the victory of Anthony was not only a thing of pride to Nigerians, but the whole of Africa.

She said: “I congratulate you on this wonderful feat, for winning this fight in a Technical Knock-Out.

“We are truly proud of you and urge you to continue to use your professional prowess to extol the virtues of Nigerian heritage. Your shinning beacon serves as inspiration to the Youths of Nigeria.”

Joshua defended his IBF heavyweight titles and fought for the vacant WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam on October 28, before huge fans at Cardiff Stadium, Wales.

The 28-year-old heavyweight boxer, with a nickname AJ, is the current undefeated professional boxer with 20 wins and an incredible 20 knockouts.

He also beat Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko on April 29, 2017, where he defended his heavyweight titles before 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua was born in Watford to Yoruba parents from South West Nigeria and has a fellow unbeaten professional boxer, Ben lleyemi.

They made their professional debuts together in 2013.

Joshua, who was a bricklayer before taking up boxing full-time, excelled at football and athletics and broke the nine-year-old 100m record with a time of 11.6 seconds.