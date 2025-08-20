Close Menu
Dabiri-Erewa hails Abidoye’s record breaking UK A-Level feat

Adeola Balogun

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has congratulated 18-year-old Abiola Abidoye for achieving the highest A-Level result in Law in the United Kingdom.

In a statement by  Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol, Dabiri-Erewa described Abidoye’s academic excellence as “a source of immense pride to Nigeria and the diaspora,” urging young Nigerians to draw inspiration from his dedication and passion for learning. 

She added that his remarkable success reinforces the positive image of Nigeria abroad and reflects NiDCOM’s mission to celebrate such global achievements.

Dabiri-Erewa urged other young talented Nigerians to emulate Abidoye’s record-breaking performance, thus enhancing Nigeria’s image abroad as an educationally advanced country.

