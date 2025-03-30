Dabiri-Erewa felicitates with Tinubu at 73

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has felicitated with President Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as a blessing and bringer of hope to all Nigerians.

In a personal birthday message, the NIDCOM boss stated thus:

Mr President sir,

On this special day, we celebrate not just your birth but also your dedication to the progress and unity of our great nation. Your leadership, vision and resilience, will ultimately lead Nigeria towards a future of prosperity, peace, and development.

Also Read:

May this new year bring you strength, wisdom, and good health to continue serving our country with excellence. Wishing you a birthday filled with joy and moments of reflection on the remarkable journey ahead.

Happy Birthday, Your Excellency!

Abike Dabiri Erewa

Post Views: 12