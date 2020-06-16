The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Prof. Benedict Oramah on his reappointment as the President of the African Export-Import Bank for a second term in office.

The NIDCOM boss said Oramah’s enormous contributions to the growth and development of the bank and the huge successes attained during his first tenure are evident to this gesture of his re-appointment.

As a Nigerian in Diaspora, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa urged Prof. Oramah to woo more Diaspora investors to invest in the continent, particularly Nigerian Diasporas, and to continue on his quest to better prepare the African Continent to compete more effectively in the global markets.

Oramah assumed the position of President of Afreximbank in September 2015.

Prior to his current role, he was the Executive Vice President in charge of Business Development and Corporate banking, a position he held for seven years.

As Executive VP, Oramah supervised the Business Development functions, namely: Trade Finance, Project and export development finance, syndication and specialised finance and Corporate finance and advisory services.

He also supervised the research and knowledge management functions of the bank.

He also assisted the then President in overseeing the bank’s strategic planning and international corporation functions.

Afreximbank between 2015 and 2019 disbursed more than $30 billion in support of African trade with over $15 billion channelled towards the financing promotion of Intra-African trade.