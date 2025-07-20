Dabiri-Erewa congratulates Gbemi Disu on recent appointment

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has congratulated Nigerian-born global education executive, Gbemi Disu, on her appointment as Senior Vice President, Global Partner Development at WorldQuant University (WQU).

Dabiri-Erewa described the appointment as “another shining testament to the impact and excellence Nigerians in the Diaspora are bringing to world-class institutions.”

In a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NiDCOM boss described Disu’s new role as a critical bridge-building function that aligns strongly with NiDCOM’s mandate to harness Diaspora capacity for national and global development.

“Such multi-dimensional expertise equips Disu to champion scalable, inclusive pathways for knowledge exchange, an area of growing importance as Nigeria and other African countries work to build talent pipelines in data, technology, and quantitative fields,” she stated.

Dabiri-Erewa praised Disu’s years of cross-sector, international experience spanning higher education, financial services, and energy, with professional footprints across North America, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerian scholars, innovators, institutions, and development partners to explore collaboration opportunities with WQU through Disu’s office as the university deepens engagement in current markets and expands into new ones.

Also Read:

“Gbemi Disu’s elevation is a win not just for her and her family but for the entire Nigerian Diaspora community,” the NiDCOM boss concluded.

“We look forward to working with her and with WorldQuant University to open doors for more Nigerians to learn, collaborate, and lead on the global stage.”

Post Views: 33