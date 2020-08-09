Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has congratulated a Nigerian, Stephanie Busari, as the only Nigerian selected into 2020 World Fellow at Yale University.

Busari, Head of CNN Nigeria Bureau, is the only Nigerian selected among others for the international fellowship award.

In a congratulatory message, Dabiri-Erewa said Busari had paid her dues in the international broadcast industry and was not surprised about her selection as the only Nigerian among other global fellows.

Dabiri-Erewa prayed for success in all her future endeavours and implored her to redouble her efforts.

Yale World Fellows is an international fellowship programme at Yale University for rising global leaders.

Each year, the programme selects 16 World Fellows and Busari, a Nigerian-born Journalist, beat thousands of applicants from around the world to secure one of the 16 spots.

She is the only Nigerian to make the list of global leaders who have established a record of achievement and extraordinary integrity.

According to the university, World Fellows are people of character, integrity, energy, and talent, who have shown a commitment to creating a good society and to making a positive impact at local, national and international level.

Other notable Nigerians to be have been selected included Olympian Simideele Adeagbo, filmmaker and producer Biola Alabi, and media executive Chude Jideonwo.