Dabiri-Erewa congratulates Aluya on his new appointment as CMO in US

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has congratulated the President of the Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee USA, Dr Nelson Aluya (MD.MBBS) on his new appointment as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Newark Community Health Centers (NCHC) Newark, New Jersey.

In the congratulatory message personally signed by her, she described the appointment of Aluya as Chief Medical Officer of the Federal Qualified Health Centre as well deserved going by his antecedents in the medical profession.

The NIDCOM boss said Nigeria is proud of the achievements of Aluya which has earned him the prestigious assignment to continue to serve humanity.

While praying for his success and impactful tenure, Dabiri-Erewa urged him to ensure continuous mentoring of those coming behind him.

As CMO, Dr Aluya will oversee and supervise multiple Medical Directors in the hospital in Newark, New Jersey.

Dr Nelson Aluya is a renowned medical doctor with training in both Pediatrics and Internal medicine and extensive broad based training and clinical expertise in over three continents.

He was also a former attending physician at Newark Beth Israel medical center, and former medical director of the Sinai Rehabilitation Center. The largest rehabilitation center in Essex county Newark, New Jersey.

He has led multiple local and international medical missions providing his expertise and selfless service to low social economic groups, economically and socially displaced and migrant families.

Aluya, described his appointment as” a great privilege to serve on a bigger platform to make greater impact in the overall health status in our communities .”