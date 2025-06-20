Dabiri-Erewa commends Sanwo-Olu at ‘Door of Return’ project site in Badagry

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has commended the Lagos State Governor , Babajide Sanwoolu, for his approval for the construction of a permanent “Door of Return” site in Badagry.

She hailed the governor during an assessment visit to the ongoing construction site of the “Door of Return” project in Badagry, Lagos State.

The project is a landmark initiative designed to strengthen the reconnection process between Nigeria and its historic African diaspora.

The project, which is still under construction, aims to become a major heritage tourism destination and a cultural symbol of return and reconnection for Africans in the diaspora, especially those whose ancestors were taken through the horrendous Atlantic slave routes.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasised the importance of the project in reclaiming historical narratives and building new economic and cultural bridges:

She said: “This project represents healing, history, and homecoming.

“We are proud to be part of this initiative that resonates deeply with our diaspora brothers and sisters.”

She commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his leadership and vision in promoting diaspora-focused development and boosting tourism in Badagry.

The “Door of Return” project is expected to become a global point of cultural significance, strengthening Nigeria’s position as a destination for heritage tourism and diaspora investment once completed.

Also on the visit was the Member representing Badagry in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Solomon Sanu, who said the whole of Badagry is looking forward to the commissioning of the tourism edifice.

