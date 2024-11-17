Dabiri-Erewa celebrates Chidimma’s emergence as first runner up, Miss Universe

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has congratulated

Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina for emerging second at Miss Universe 2024, describing it as a reward for her doggedness and resilience.

In a congratulatory statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols of the Commission, the NIDCOM boss was excited that despite all odds, Chidimma remained focused and attained her goals.

Dabiri-Erewa said though Chidimma Adetshina a Nigeria’s representative, finished as the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe Competition held in Mexico, her courage, determination and support from Nigeria eventually paid off. She was also named Miss Africa and Oceania 2024.

Dabiri-Erewa recalled Adetshina’s controversial official withdrawal from the Miss South Africa 2024 contest, of which she had advanced to the final stage, some few months back, noting that Nigeria warmly welcomed her, after being literally forced out of South Africa.

While in Nigeria, accompanied by President Silverbird group, Guy Murray Bruce, Chidinma was warmly received at the NIDCOM Lagos office, and thereafter hosted to a grand reception at Idris Olorunnibe’s “The Temple,” Victoria Island, with music legend, Dbanj in attendance.

Describing her as brilliant, focussed and determined,

she urged others to emulate the spirit of Nigerianness in Chidimma by being proud of the country and not run it down under whatever guise.

The competition, described as one of the most thrilling in recent years, celebrated the talents, intelligence, and elegance of women from around the globe.

Nigeria came second behind Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, who won the keenly contested crown from Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

It will be recalled that Chidimma was rejected by South Africa who expressed worries and questioned her nationality.

Due to that, Adetshina came to Nigeria to represent Taraba State and won the title of Miss Universe Nigeria organised by the Silverbird group.

