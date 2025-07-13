Dabiri-Erewa applauds Iji-Oduntan on King Charles’ Award for Voluntary Service

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has congratulated MaryAnn Kikelomo Iji-Oduntan, a distinguished Nigerian in the United Kingdom, on being honoured with King Charles’ Award for Voluntary Service, the highest recognition given to volunteer groups in the UK.

In a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols of the Commission, Dabiri-Erewa described the recognition as a well-deserved honour that reflects the outstanding impact of Iji-Oduntan’s dedication to community service, women empowerment, and youth development.

“This award is a proud moment for Nigeria and a shining testament to the resilience, compassion, and excellence of Nigerians in the Diaspora,” she stated.

“MaryAnn Iji-Oduntan’s work in uplifting women, families, and young people through projects like Women Thrive, Food Thrive, Holiday Thrive, and Teen Thrive exemplifies the transformative power of volunteerism.”

As a passionate Community Project Worker and Manager of the St. Barnabas Centre in Oldham, Ms. Iji-Oduntan has demonstrated her commitment to building confidence, supporting families, and helping individuals unlock their full potential, especially women.

Also Read

The NiDCOM boss commended Iji-Oduntan not only for this prestigious achievement but also for being a role model and source of pride for the Nigerian community globally.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we celebrate you and urge others to emulate your selfless service and impactful leadership,” Dabiri-Erewa added.

This recognition places Iji-Oduntan among a distinguished group of recipients whose efforts continue to shape and strengthen communities across the UK.

Post Views: 23