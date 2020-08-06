Muhammed Nasiru-Karofi, Director-General, Kebbi Concerned Citizens Initiative, an NGO, has dissociated himself from a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding the suspension of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over alleged corruption.

The DG made the clarification in a signed statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said: “I Muhammed Nasir Karofi, a founding member, member of the five-man Board of Directors and pioneer Director General of Kebbi Concerned Citizens initiative aka Kebbi Concerned Citizens (KCC), hereby dissociates myself from the purported letter.

“The said purported letter was written in the name of the Association (KCC) to Mr President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari demanding the suspension of the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, SAN.

“I hereby categorically state that as legal party and critical stakeholder of the organisation under reference above, I have not been consulted.

“I have diligently confirmed from two other directors, (names withheld for now) if they have been consulted or if there have been any mandate given to the signatory of the purported letter by Mohammed Ibrahim and the duo expressly denied being any privy to the letter.”

Nasiru-Karofi recalled that it was the tradition of the KCC that every correspondence of such importance must be thoroughly discussed and agreed by the majority of members and directors.

“The secrecy surrounding this letter heightens my suspicion that the letter is indeed purported and lacks mandate of the genuine directors of KCC,” he said.

The D-G lamented that the letter did not put forward any fresh allegation so apparent and weighty other than relying on a report by Sahara Reporters.

Nasiru-Karofi restated that the letter “is not legitimate, is misleading” and an attempt to distract the President’s attention to the fight against corruption.

He added that the hype and rouble rousing generated by the letter “testified that the motive is simply to unseat Malami and thereby frustrate his efforts and ultimately discredit the government”.

He added: “I shall take further lawful steps to ensure that KCC is repositioned so that its integrity and focus remain intact.

“I cannot inherit anybody’s enemies or simply be against the vision, mission and objectives of the organization for personal promotion and to pull down others enviously without any justification.”