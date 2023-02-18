D-8 Organisation commiserates with Turkey, Syria over earthquake

The D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation has condoled with the victims of the February 6 Turkey, Syria earthquake, which claimed no fewer than 42,000 lives.

The organisation, in a statement issued after its 46th meeting of the D-8 Commissioners, which held from Feb. 15 to February 16 in Istanbul, Turkey, expressed solidarity with the people and Government of the Republic of Turkey.

D-8 is an international organisation with member countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, established in 1997.

It focuses on economic cooperation with priorities on trade, agriculture and food security, energy, transportation, and tourism.

In the statement by Amb. Isiaka Imam, the organisation’s Secretary General, made avilable to newsmen in Lagos, the D-8 expressed confidence that with the outpouring of international assistance, including from the D-8 Member States, normalcy would return to Turkey, Syria soon.

Amb. Imam also commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake disaster in the two countries.

Briefing representatives of member states during the meeting, the Secretary General highlighted progress made in the sectoral areas of cooperation of the D-8, particularly in civil aviation, industry and SMEs, creative economy, trade and investment, and tourism.

Imam underlined the strengthened engagement with the United Nations and its specialised bodies, which would be the model of external cooperation with other international organisations.

Also, Madame Wahida Ahmed, the D-8 Chairperson and Commissioner of Bangladesh, underlined the importance of developing alternative energy sources, augmenting agricultural productivity, and creative economic development strategies.

“The D-8 has evolved and expanded its areas of cooperation including technology, connectivity, youth empowerment, education, trade, and investment.

“I urge the organisation to embark on novel initiatives to address contemporary challenges,” she said.

The D-8 Member States reiterated their readiness to contribute to the activities for the development and growth of the organization.

The meeting discussed administrative and financial issues, such as budget, projects and initiatives, and expansion of cooperation with other international organizations, which are essential for the D-8 Organization.

While in Istanbul, the D-8 Commissioners also visited the D-8 Secretariat which provided an opportunity to see firsthand the atmosphere of the Secretariat in executing mandates accorded to it.

NAN also reports that the D-8 Commission comprises senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of D-8 Member Countries.

NAN