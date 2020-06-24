Dutch Eredivisie top scorer Cyriel Dessers will reportedly join Belgium Pro League club Genk.

According to reports in the Netherlands as reported by Goal.com, the Belgian club have reached an agreement with Heracles Almelo to sign Dessers for €4 million.

Dessers is set to sign a four-year contract at Genk and is seen as a direct replacement for Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta who joined English Premier League club Aston Villa in January.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Dutch top-flight and was the joint-top goalscorer with 15 goals in 26 matches (alongside Steven Berghuis) before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Dessers, who was born in Belgium, committed his international future to Nigeria and received his first Super Eagles call-up in March but the pandemic denied him the chance of making his debut.

He has also attracted reported interest from La Liga club Celta Vigo and Italian outfit SPAL.