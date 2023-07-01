Cyriel Dessers in Rangers transfer coup

Rangers have finally struck a deal to sign top striking target Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese.

The Ibrox side have agreed a significant seven figure fee for the Nigerian international and they have managed to get the Italian side down on their £6.5 million valuation.

The 28-year-old is set to open talks with Rangers, have a medical and to seal his long-anticipated move to Scotland.

Record Sport exclusively broke the story Rangers had made a bid for Dessers at the start of last month.

Rangers went on to make several offers but Cremonese had played hardball on their prize asset.

They were demanding the money they paid Genk last summer but in the end had to take a hit.

The cards were stacked against Cremonese after their relegation from Serie A and the player made it clear he wanted to join Rangers.

It was then about trying to hold out for the best deal they could.

There had been a bit of brinkmanship on both sides.

Rangers also tried in a cheeky cut-price deal for Brazilian striker Danilo but their offer was miles below Feyenoord’s valuation.

Dessers remained their preferred option and now that patience looks set to pay off over the coming days.

He has been a long-term target for Rangers who first came on to the radar under former sporting director Ross Wilson.