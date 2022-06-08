Cyriel Dessers: I’ll score more goals for Super Eagles

Genk of Belgium forward, Cyriel Dessers, aims to score more goals for the Super Eagles as the team gears up for Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in Abuja.

Dessers opened his goal account for the Nigeria team in the 2-1 defeat to Mexico in the United States of America.

However, he fired blank in the next game against Ecuador.

Dessers said the goal is a dream come true for him and till date he gets goose bumps when discussing his first international goal and hopes it will be the first of many in the colours of Nigeria.

In a chat with owngoalnigeria.com, Dessers said: “It’s an amazing feeling and I hope to score many first against opponent like Mexico in a big stadium.

“I also hope there would be more goals to come from me.”

On competition for shirt in the Super Eagles attack, Dessers admitted: “It’s pretty hard.

“We have eight or nine players who can be called up but of course, there are only three here.

“We have to fight hard to be in top shape but I enjoyed this battle; it’s not even a battle because we do it for the country.

“I enjoy the competition we have and when we arrive here, of course, we are here to help each other, to support each other because we all have one goal.”