Cybercrime: Two final year students, one other jailed in Ilorin

A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday sentenced two final year students of different tertiary institutions in Ilorin and one other to various jail terms over offences bordering on cybercrime.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecuted the convicts on separate charges.

The convicts were Adetunji Oyewale and Abiodun Adebayo, students of Kwara State University, Molete and Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin respectively, and one Saheed Sikirullahi.

The presiding judge, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, convicted the three after they pleaded guilty to their charge, but opted for plea bargain.

Delivering judgment, Justice Oyinloye said he took cognisance of the plea of guilt entered by the defendants, the plea bargain agreements and the exhibits tendered without objection by the defence counsels.

He said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced Oyewale to one year imprisonment with option of fine of N500,000

The court ordered the forfeiture of his black Toyota Corolla Car, with registration number RSH272BF ABUJA, which he acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

He is also to forfeit his Purple Samsung S10 and Black iPhone XR, which he used as instruments in perpetrating the crime.

Similarly, Adebayo was sentenced to one year imprisonment with option of N500,000 fine.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s Black Toyota Camry Car 2007 model, with registration number FST 764 GT, which he acquired with proceeds of crime.

He is also to forfeit his HP Pavilion Laptop and Gold Apple iPhone 11 Promax, which he used to perpetrate the crime, to the Federal Government.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the Manager’s Cheque of N400,000, which the convict also raised as restitution to his victims.

In a similar vein, Sikirullahi was sentenced to one year, with option of fine of N200,000.

The court ordered that the sum of $450, which he benefited from the crime, as well as his iPhone 11 Promax be forfeited to the Federal Government.