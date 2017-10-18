Cyber security experts converge for CYSEC NG 2017

The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos will play host to Nigeria’s prestigious cyber security experts and participants at this year’s edition of Cyber Security Challenge Nigeria, holding from October 25 to 26, 2017.

The forum is organized by Upgraded Era Solutions in collaboration and partnership with government and non-government agencies.

Last year, the maiden edition of the conference and Hackathon competition saw stakeholders from the National Information Technology Development Agency, International Institute of Professional Security, Centre for Strategic Cyberspace + Security Science, Nigeria Police, Wanoster, British High Commission, Afrocet Montgomery of Securex West Africa, Lagos State Government, financial institutions, academic institutions, Directors, CEOs, GMs, IT department heads, Digital Forensic Investigators, hackers, Penetration Testers, Leading Industry Vendors and many more.

During its two-day duration, over 500 guests comprising techpreneurs, key IT personnel from different companies, students, and international IT investors were in attendance, both physically and through the online channels.

Building on the success of its debut edition and continuing with its objective to building a viable IT/cyber security professional base for Nigeria, Cyber Security Challenge will host a wider scope of experts from more agencies, organizations and notable passionate individuals.

This year, CYSEC NG will also feature the launching of its big project, tagged: “Green shield for Nigeria’s cyber space,” presentations by industry experts, exhibitions, latest trends and headway as it relates to the theme of the event.

In addition, the cyber security conference and hackathon will see the return of battle for THE ULTIMATE CYSECA, a high level hacking competition where qualified participants lock horns for grand cash prizes.

The Managing Director of Upgraded Era Solutions, Victor Idonor, said: “Our maiden conference in 2016 was an exciting one and a huge success that validated our commitment to further create this platform for connecting Nigeria’s best and brightest to the cyber security industry. Bring together all stakeholders in the I.T security industry to deliberate the most logical way to address the forever growing cybercrime wave recorded within and outside Nigeria. With the responses so far, this year’s edition promises to be more engaging and ofcourse insightful as we expect more professionals from the diaspora.”

In an interview with the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Johnson W. Adenola, at the CYSEC NG 2016, he said: “I see the conference as a novel idea, an excellent initiative by Upgraded Era, considering the issues raised, it will benefit the Nigerian society as a whole. We of the Nigerian Police Force have a lot to benefit from this and will like to take it up from here. The dimensions of Cybercrime in this country is unimaginable and like I assured you, the police leadership is willing to partner with Upgraded Era and looking up to more collaboration with the CYSEC NG body.”