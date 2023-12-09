Cyber Security: AGF speaks on foreign attention, as 12 students inducted Ambassadors

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, said cyber security issues are assuming greater international attention, therefore, the Federal Government is sparing no effort to ensure that the cyberspace is made safe for all Nigerians.

Fagbemi made the assertion at the induction of 12 Senior Secondary students of Premiere Academy, Lugbe Abuja, as “National Cyber Security Ambassadors”.

The students were inducted alongside other young digital whiz kids after their outstanding performance at a Cybercrime Awareness workshop.

The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Justice and the United States Embassy in Abuja recently.

Speaking at the event, Fagbemi indicated that his Ministry has set up helplines for victims of cybercrimes and charged the new Cyber Security ambassadors to bring zest and dynamism to bear in their new role.

Fagbemi said: “As ambassadors, you have been selected as some of the finest of Nigeria’s young digital hands in whom the country has great hope and you are expected to deploy zeal, passion and enduring activism wherever you find yourselves to ensure that we collectively end cyberbullying and other cybercrimes that threaten to give our dear country a bad image.

“Your appointment underlines the government’s great belief in the skills, potentials and capabilities of the youth and it is an important pointer to the determination of the government to mobilise all available human and material resources to ensure that the menace of cybercrime is uprooted from our society”.

Participants at the Capacity Building and Empowerment Workshop were drawn from selected Secondary schools and Digital Talent Grooming Institutions in and around the FCT.

Head, Cybercrime Unit, Federal Ministry of Justice, Jamila Akaaga Ade who was also a key resource person, noted that the workshop’s main objective was to arm upcoming tech and cyber leaders with modern knowledge on how to streamline and professionalise their digital skills for a revitalised national youth-centred campaign against cybercrimes.

Other members of the team of cybercrime experts that conducted the training and assessment of the participants included: Oluwatobi Ayodele, Co-Founder, CyberSecurity Education Initiative (CYSED); Joshua Moses, Programmes Manager, CYSED and Monica Yahaya, Mentorship Coordinator, Give Girls A Chance Project, among others.

The workshop which was structured into three sessions focused on different areas, such as assessment of participants’ residual knowledge of the cyberspace, skills brush-up and cybercrime detection and containment tasks.

Participants also took part in tests designed to grade their assimilation of new knowledge and know-how imparted by the expert trainers.

Some of the inductees, including three Premiere Academy students, who emerged overall outstanding performers at the end of the tasks were also decorated with the Attorney General of the Federation Gold Medals in recognition of their feat.