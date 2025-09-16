CVR: Online registration hits 4.44m, physical 509,929

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has recorded 4.44 million online registrations and 509,929 physical registrations in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Sam Olumekun, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this on Monday.

Olumekun said that as at September 14, 2025, a total of 4,445,505 Nigerians have pre-registered online in four weeks since the commencement of the exercise on August 18.

He said that the figure at the end of week four shows that 2,141,294 (48.17 percent) were male and 2,304,211 (51.83 percent) were female.

He said: “In terms of age and occupation, the majority 2,924,643 (65.79 per cent) are between the ages of 18 and 34 while 1,112,344 (25.02 per cent) are students.

“As of Friday, September 12, the combined figures of the completed online pre-registration and the physical (in-person) registration is 509,929 out of which 229,758 (45.06 per cent ) are male and 280,171 (54.94 per cent) are female.

“In terms of age and occupation, 378,132 (74.15 per cent) are young people between the ages of 18 and 34 while 196,529 (38.54 per cent) are students.”

Olumekun noted that the detailed distribution of both online and completed registrations by state, gender, age, occupation and disability had been uploaded to INEC website and other official platforms for public information.

He also announced that the online voter pre-registration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ended on Monday, September 15.

He said that in the next two weeks, the physical (in-person) option would be at the designated venues.

Olumekun said that thereafter, the commission would devolve the registration to all the 62 Wards in the FCT from September 29 to October 8, 2025.

He added that the detailed addresses of the centres had already been uploaded to INEC official platforms.

