CVR: INEC warns against underage, multiple registration ahead of exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has warned against multiple registrations and underage registration in Kebbi State ahead of August 18 commencement date for Continuous Voters registration (CVR).

The INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kebbi, Alhaji Abubakar Sarkin-Pawa-Dambo, gave the warning while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“The INEC will not condone multiple registrations, registration by proxy, under-aged registration and all other illegal forms of getting registered as the commission begins CVR on August 18.

“INEC in her efforts to serve Nigerians better will commence the continuous registration of eligible voters for online pre- registration on the said date.

“In-person registration will commence on Aug.25. Nigerians who have turned 18 are now eligible to obtain their cards either via the online registration or present themselves to our Local Government Area offices of their residence for the exercise,” he said.

Sarkin-Pawa-Dambo added that eligible voters, who had lost their voter cards, misplaced their cards or whose cards were mutilated or changed addresses or residences could also present themselves for the physical registration.

“Those whose voter cards are defaced and those who wish to correct their names or date of birth can also present themselves at any of our Local Government offices of their residence for the registration.

“The registration will be conducted at all INEC Area offices of Kebbi State from 9 a.m to 3p.m daily except on weekends and public holidays,” he said.

Sarkin-Pawa-Dambo also revealed that the INEC registered 2,032, 41 eligible voters before the 2023 general elections.

“Out of the registered number, 1,096,449 are male representing 54 percent and female registration stands at 935,592 and represents 46 percent.

“The total number of Registration Areas (RA) stands at 225 and the total number of Polling Units stands at 3,743.

“The state has three senatorial zones and nine federal constituencies as at 2023.

“1,847,752 have collected their Permanent Voter Cards representing 97 percent.

“Though a negligible number of these voter cards are lying down in our offices, we encourage the owners to present themselves for the collection of their cards at a date to be announced later,” the commissioner said.

