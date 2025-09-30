CVR: INEC records 6.2m online, 1m physical registrations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has recorded 6.2 million online pre-registration in its ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), with in-person registration hitting over one million as at September 28, 2025.

The electoral commission disclosed this to newsmen via a statement from its regular update on the exercise, which was released on Monday.

According to the Week 6 update on the online pre-registration, a total number of 6,232,673, representing 52.15 percent of the figure, were female, while 2,982,335, representing 47.85 percent, were male.

The statistics also showed that 4,230,715 of the figure were youths between the age of 18 and 34, while 1,565,824 were students and 137,865 were Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD).

On the completed online and physical registration, the update showed that at the end of Week 5, 537,743 from online registrants and 466,389 in-person registrants completed their physical registration.

It also showed that of the figure, 555,077, representing 55.28 percent, were female, 449,055, representing 44.72 percent, were male, while 742,379 were youths between age 18 and 34.

It also revealed that 354,406 of the total figure were students, while 13,987 were PWDs.