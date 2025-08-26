CVR: 1.37m Nigerians pre-register in one week — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says a total of 1,379 342 million Nigerians participated in its online pre-registration for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) within one week nationwide.

Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the nationwide online pre-registration of voters commenced on August 18.

Olumekun stated that as at August 24, 2025, a total of 1,379 342 Nigerians registered nationwide in just one week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first weekly update of the exercise provided such details as state, gender, age, occupation, and disability of the prospective registrants.

NAN reports that Osun State has the highest number of pre-registration with 393,823 (28.51 per cent) followed by Lagos with 222,205 (16.11 percent), while Ebonyi has the lowest with 261 (0.02 percent).

The further breakdown, according to Olumekun, shows that 661,846 (47.96 percent ) are males and 717,856 (52.04 percent) are females.

He said: “Young people between the ages of 18 and 34 constitute the majority of the registrants with 860,286 (62.37 per cent).

“In terms of occupation, 374,534 (27.15 per cent) are students while the figure for persons with disability is 27,089 (1.96 per cent).”

He added that full details of the resignation had been published on the INEC website and other official platforms for public information.

Olumekun, who reminded Nigerians that the physical registration kicked off on Monday in 811 States and Local Government offices nationwide, urged eligible registrants to register for the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He said: “This will afford those who prefer the in-person option to register at the centres and those who chose the online pre-registration method to complete their registration.

“Once again, the commission appeals to the public that the ongoing voter registration is only open to Nigerian citizens who are at least 18 years old and who were not registered voters.

Also Read:

“Double or multiple registration is a violation of the law.”

Olumekun, however, said that inter-state/FCT and intra-state/FCT transfer of voters as well as the replacement of lost or damaged voters cards were allowed during the CVR.

He noted that the exercise would continue for one year until August 30, 2026.

He said: “However, the commission urged all intending registrants not to wait until the deadline.

“From experience, the registration centres are inundated by eleventh hour amidst appeals for extension of time, and this is not good.”

Post Views: 2